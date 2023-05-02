Watch Now
Sanitary sewer force main break causes lane closure on Blue Heron Boulevard and Broadway

Drivers can expect delays for the next three to four days, officials say
sanitary sewer force main break along Blue Heron Boulevard and Broadway in Riviera Beach on May 2, 2023.JPG
Riviera Beach Police Department
Crews work to repair sanitary sewer force main break along Blue Heron Boulevard and Broadway on May 2, 2023.
sanitary sewer force main break along Blue Heron Boulevard and Broadway in Riviera Beach on May 2, 2023.JPG
Posted at 4:31 PM, May 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-02 16:31:58-04

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Drivers can expect traffic delays near east Blue Heron Boulevard and Broadway for the next few days, while crews work to repair a 10-inch sanitary sewer force main.

Contractors were working to repair the pipes on Tuesday, Riviera Beach police public information officer Brittany Collins told WPTV via email.

When driving eastbound on Blue Heron Boulevard at the intersection of Broadway, only the right lane is open starting at Avenue E. The northbound turning lane is closed.

When driving westbound on Blue Heron Boulevard going towards Avenue F, only the right lane is open.

Traffic delays are taking place on the 100 and 200 block of Blue Heron Boulevard, and the 2500 and 2600 block of Broadway.

Riviera Beach officials said drivers can expect delays for the next three to four days.

