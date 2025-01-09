Riviera Beach's real-time crime center helps police nab 2 suspects in firearms case

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Cameras recording at all times in Riviera Beach helped lead officers to two suspects, who police say were displaying several stolen and modified guns.

Without the cameras, officers believe the weapons and ammunition would still be on our streets.

WPTV reporter Kayla McDermott got a behind-the-scenes look into the control room where investigators are always watching for people suspected of breaking the law.

In the control room of the city's crime analysis center, there are about 80 cameras that are recording in real-time. There are also about 400 cameras located throughout Riviera Beach that are working to keep the public safe.

Morgan Campen, who manages the crime center, sees it all. Recently, one of her investigators noticed a crowd in front of a store through a nearby camera.

"(The suspects) were shooting a rap video, and then (the investigators) ultimately saw that they had firearms in their possession," Campen said.

Police arrived at the scene within minutes, arresting Joshua Gibbs and Lenard Andrews. Officers searched the suspects' car and found three firearms, including one that was stolen.

WPTV These guns were confiscated in Riviera Beach, leading to the arrest of two suspects.

They then discovered five other guns — two that were stolen and two that were modified — connected to people in the crowd.

Riviera Beach police said the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is now investigating the case and federal charges are pending.

"We're looking into these guns," Campen said. "They may possibly be linked to additional crimes."

The crime analyst said technology was key to the arrests.

"It was really fortunate that we had a camera around that area," Campen said.

The department is scheduled to move into a new building in the next couple of years with more employees expected to join the unit to monitor the surveillance cameras.