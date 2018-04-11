Riviera Beach woman accused of setting ex's car, apartment on fire

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. - A Riviera Beach woman is behind bars after investigators say she set her ex-boyfriend’s car and apartment window on fire.

Holly Prichard-Hampshire, 55, is accused of texting her ex “I’ll kill you” days before his car was burned, according to a State Fire Marshal's report.

Riviera Beach Police and Fire Rescue responded to an apartment at 901 W 37th St to a car that had been set on fire on April 10 at 5:52 a.m.

A woman told detectives someone broke her bedroom window. When she looked outside, she saw flames coming into her bedroom. A man in the apartment extinguished the fire.

They ran outside, saw the car on fire and Prichard-Hampshire flee in her car, the report states. The man said he used to date Prichard-Hampshire but they broke up about a month and a half ago.

He said he had been receiving threatening texts from Prichard-Hampshire. One text said “I got something else for you tonight when six feet under I’ll leave you,” according to an arrest report.

The man reported the car’s windshield had been bashed in on April 5.

When fire marshals questioned Prichard-Hampshire, she reportedly told them she had been at the apartments at the time of the fire but she wasn’t responsible for it. She said she paid an unknown man $50 who went to the apartments and broke the living room window with a golf club.

She allegedly admitted to swinging a golf club at her ex.

Officers arrested Prichard-Hampshire and booked her into the Palm Beach County Jail. Prichard-Hampshire is facing arson, written threats to kill and criminal mischief charges.

She appeared before a Palm Beach County judge Wednesday morning who ordered her held on $213,000 bond.