Riviera Beach police searching for parents of girl found wandering streets alone

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Riviera Beach police are searching for the parents of a little girl who was found wandering the streets alone late Wednesday night.

In a Facebook post, the Riviera Beach Police Department said it received a call just before 11 p.m. after a concerned citizen found the child in the 100 block of Silver Beach Road.

"Despite efforts, we have been unable to locate the child’s parents," the police department wrote.

In a photo provided by the police department, the girl appears to be a toddler and is wearing a Minnie Mouse t-shirt.

If you know who the child or her parents are, call the Riviera Beach Police Department immediately at 561-845-4123.

"Your help is crucial in ensuring the safety and well-being of this child," the police department said on Facebook.