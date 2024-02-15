Watch Now
Riviera Beach police searching for parents of girl found wandering streets alone

Child found late Wednesday night in 100 block of Silver Beach Road, police say
Riviera Beach police are searching for the parents of a little girl who was found wandering the streets alone late Wednesday night.
Posted at 6:33 AM, Feb 15, 2024
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Riviera Beach police are searching for the parents of a little girl who was found wandering the streets alone late Wednesday night.

In a Facebook post, the Riviera Beach Police Department said it received a call just before 11 p.m. after a concerned citizen found the child in the 100 block of Silver Beach Road.

"Despite efforts, we have been unable to locate the child’s parents," the police department wrote.

In a photo provided by the police department, the girl appears to be a toddler and is wearing a Minnie Mouse t-shirt.

If you know who the child or her parents are, call the Riviera Beach Police Department immediately at 561-845-4123.

"Your help is crucial in ensuring the safety and well-being of this child," the police department said on Facebook.

