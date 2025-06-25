RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — As summer temperatures rise, local police officers are bracing for an expected increase in violent crime. The Riviera Beach Police Department's Summer Task Force is on patrol to address crime hot spots.

"Anything that may just look out of the ordinary," said Officer Justin Borum of the Riviera Beach Police Department's Summer Task Force. Borum noted that one prominent area of concern is designated as PSA 22, which is located between West First Street and 10th Street.

Riviera Beach police prepare for summer crime surge

Officers indicated that crime rates often spike during summer months, with school being out as a contributing factor. Recently, police responded to a tragic incident involving the fatal shooting of a teenager, which authorities believe was perpetrated by another teenager. Further compounding concerns, officials reported that a 14-year-old was accused of killing a man in a road rage incident last month.

To combat these issues, the Summer Task Force has increased patrols. "This allows us to be proactive," Officer Borum said. He, along with roughly ten other officers, is working 12-hour shifts to help prevent and solve crime in the community. Since the task force began on June 8, police have seized seven guns and made 16 arrests.

But for Officer Borum, the task force really works to increase community engagement. "The community is your best ally," he said, highlighting how residents serve as the police department's eyes and ears.

The initiative aims to not only maintain public safety but also to build trust within the community. Officer Borum noted, "That’s building that trust," referring to the vital connections between law enforcement and the residents they serve.

