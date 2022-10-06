Riviera Beach police officer struck by vehicle while assisting stranded motorist

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A Riviera Beach police officer was rushed to the hospital Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle while assisting a stranding motorist.

The crash occurred on the Jerry Thomas Memorial Bridge, also known as Blue Heron Bridge.

Riviera Beach Police Department Spokesperson Joshua Lewis told WPTV a vehicle struck the disabled vehicle from behind injuring the officer.

She suffered a fracture to her leg and was transported to St. Mary's Medical Center, said Lewis.

Lewis said the officer underwent surgery. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Blue Heron Bridge was temporarily shut down while investigators worked the scene.

No more information was immediately available.

