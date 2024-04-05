Riviera Beach police announce 'major breakthrough' in 2014 cold case murders

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A decade after two people were gunned down outside a Rivera Beach tire shop, police said they've solved the cold case.

The Riviera Beach Police Department said Lavon Heath, 33, and Jeffrey Brown, 34, were indicted on March 26 for their roles in the March 4, 2014 murders of Murat Oziros and Deondre McCoy.

Police said the victims, the owner and an employee at Florida Sunshine Tire Shop on Avenue E and 16th Street, were working at the business at approximately 8 p.m. when Heath and Brown pulled up in a stolen vehicle.

The men got out and confronted Oziros and McCoy, then opened fire, killing both of them.

Police said Heath and Brown took off after stealing jewelry and other personal belongings from the victims.

"For years, the case remained unsolved, leaving families and the community in anguish," the Riviera Beach Police Department said in a news release Thursday. "However, thanks to the relentless efforts of the Riviera Beach Cold Case Unit, led by dedicated detectives, a breakthrough was achieved. Through meticulous reexamination of evidence and witness interviews, the pieces of the puzzle finally came together."

According to court records, Heath is facing charges of first-degree murder with a firearm, robbery with a firearm, and a felon in possession of a firearm or ammunition.

Riviera Beach police are scheduled to release additional details at a 10 a.m. news conference on Friday.