RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — The City of Riviera Beach said it is providing sandbags to residents starting Tuesday at five locations across the city. Sand, bags, and ties are provided at no cost and are available while supplies last.

City officials urge residents to act early to protect their homes and property from possible flooding. Residents fill their own bags. City staff will be available to assist at the following locations:

Pickup Locations



Dan Calloway Park , 1420 W 10th Street, Riviera Beach, FL 33404

Ocean Mall , 2401 N. Ocean Ave, Riviera Beach, FL 33404

Sadie McCray Park , 665 W 5th St, Riviera Beach, FL 33404

Wells Recreation Center (South end) , 2409 Avenue H West, Riviera Beach, FL 33404

Long Pine Park, 250 Canteburry Dr, Riviera Beach, 33404

Staffing Hours

City staff are on site from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at all locations to help residents who need assistance filling sandbags. Staff at Wells Recreation Center remain on site until 7 p.m.

Household Limit

To make sure supplies reach as many families as possible, the City asks residents to take no more than 7 sandbags per household. Following this limit helps ensure that neighbors who arrive later can still protect their homes.

What Residents Should Know Before They Go

