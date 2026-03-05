Riviera Beach mayor says city received FBI subpoena

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — The city of Riviera Beach received at least one subpoena from the FBI, according to Riviera Beach Mayor Douglas Lawson.

Why did Riviera Beach receive an FBI subpoena?

Lawson said city staff informed him about the documents being delivered to Riviera Beach. However, the information federal agents sought from the city, or whom they wanted to testify before a grand jury, is unknown at this time.

A spokesperson for city administration has declined to comment on whether the city received FBI subpoenas since we started asking questions, after getting numerous tips from city staff since last Tuesday.

An FBI spokesperson declined to confirm or deny an FBI investigation, which is standard policy.

"The FBI contacts individuals for a variety of reasons on a daily basis whether they are a witness, victim, subject, or someone providing information," said Jim Marshall, a Miami public affairs specialist for the FBI. "To protect the privacy of people who contact or communicate with the FBI, we cannot confirm or deny any particular contact or the potential existence of an investigation.”

Councilmembers Glen Spiritis and Fercella Davis Panier told WPTV they had "no comment" on the existence of an FBI subpoena. Councilmembers KaShamba Miller-Anderson, Shirley Lanier and Bruce Guyton didn't return our calls or text messages about the request from federal agents.

WPTV's Ethan Stein filed a record request for copies of the subpoenas, but city staff informed him Thursday they wouldn't fulfill the request.

