Riviera Beach man sentenced to life in prison for 2022 shooting homicide

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A Rivera Beach man has been sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of first-degree murder for a homicide that occurred in 2022.

In October 2022, Riviera Beach Police (RBPD) responded to a 911 call at Azure Estates along Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Officers discovered the body of Brian Vanhook, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Joetavius Ramon Jackson, convicted of 14 felonies at the time, was apprehended in November 2022 in Lake City, Florida.

Jackson was sentenced to life in prison on Jan. 17.

"[The] sentencing is the culmination of extensive investigative work, collaboration across multiple agencies, and commitment of the Riviera Beach Police Department to seek justice for victims and their families. The life sentence handed down reflects the severity of the crime and the importance of accountability," RBPD sent in a statement Wednesday.