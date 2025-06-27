Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach CountyRiviera Beach

Actions

Riviera Beach man sentenced to life in prison after 2022 drive-by shooting

A Palm Beach County jury found Reginald Davilman, 42, guilty on Tuesday
Reginald Davilman, arrested in 54th Street fatal shooting in West Palm Beach
WPTV/Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office
Reginald Davilman was arrested on a first-degree murder charge in the fatal shooting of another man on 54th Street, Dec. 5, 2022, in West Palm Beach, Fla.
Reginald Davilman, arrested in 54th Street fatal shooting in West Palm Beach
Posted

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A Riviera Beach man was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday, following a 2022 drive-by shooting that left one dead.

According to the Probable Cause Affidavit, on December 5, 2022, West Palm Beach police received an "8-round ShotSpotter notification at 621 54th Street and a single round notification at 12:56 pm at 628 54th Street."

When they arrived at the scene, they found a male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The 39-year-old was pronounced deceased at St. Mary's Hospital.

During their investigation, the West Palm Beach Police Department recovered security footage, where they were able to identify a silver Nissan Altima leaving the crime scene. Officers conducted a traffic stop, where the driver exited and fled on foot.

After fleeing to Riviera Beach and attempting to coerce a witness to help him get away from the police, he concealed himself inside an apartment. He then jumped out the window, where he was taken into custody near the rear of the residence.

The suspect was identified as Reginald Davilman, who was 40 years old at the time of his arrest. He has been held without bond, awaiting trial.

Davilman's trial began on June 17, and just a week later, a Palm Beach County jury found him guilty of first-degree murder on Tuesday. Davilman will be serving life in prison.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening