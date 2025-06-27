Riviera Beach man sentenced to life in prison after 2022 drive-by shooting

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A Riviera Beach man was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday, following a 2022 drive-by shooting that left one dead.

According to the Probable Cause Affidavit, on December 5, 2022, West Palm Beach police received an "8-round ShotSpotter notification at 621 54th Street and a single round notification at 12:56 pm at 628 54th Street."

When they arrived at the scene, they found a male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The 39-year-old was pronounced deceased at St. Mary's Hospital.

During their investigation, the West Palm Beach Police Department recovered security footage, where they were able to identify a silver Nissan Altima leaving the crime scene. Officers conducted a traffic stop, where the driver exited and fled on foot.

After fleeing to Riviera Beach and attempting to coerce a witness to help him get away from the police, he concealed himself inside an apartment. He then jumped out the window, where he was taken into custody near the rear of the residence.

The suspect was identified as Reginald Davilman, who was 40 years old at the time of his arrest. He has been held without bond, awaiting trial.

Davilman's trial began on June 17, and just a week later, a Palm Beach County jury found him guilty of first-degree murder on Tuesday. Davilman will be serving life in prison.