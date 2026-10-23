Riviera Beach leaders question city manager absence after crash

Questions about who is leading Riviera Beach and the future of City Manager William E. Wilkins took center stage during a contentious city council discussion Wednesday, as some elected leaders said they were unaware of the extent of his absence following an August car crash.

Wilkins has been working remotely since the crash, according to city officials. While assistant city manager staff have handled many day-to-day operations inside city hall, some council members said they only recently learned key details about Wilkins' condition and work arrangements.

The debate comes as Riviera Beach continues to navigate leadership challenges following the April 2026 firing of former City Manager Jonathan Evans, with residents and officials alike calling for stability at City Hall.

WATCH: Riviera Beach leaders seek answers on city manager's future, status

Riviera Beach leaders seek answers on city manager's future, status

Council members question communication and leadership

During Wednesday's meeting at Marina Village, some council members expressed frustration over what they described as a lack of communication regarding Wilkins' status.

Councilwoman Shirley D. Lanier said she had not spoken with Wilkins since August and was unaware he had been injured in a crash.

"I didn't know he was in a car wreck. I didn't know he was on TV and I haven't heard from him since then," Lanier said.

Lanier and Councilwoman Kashamba Miller-Anderson questioned whether the city's leadership structure is sustainable if the city manager remains out of the office for an extended period.

"I understand he has health issues. I understand that. But someone has to run the business of the city," Lanier said during the discussion.

Miller-Anderson argued that city leaders need clarity on Wilkins' plans moving forward. Miller-Anderson also questioned whether Wilkins' remote work arrangement aligns with the terms of his employment agreement.

"Either take leave, resign, or come back. And I think that's only right and that's only fair to ask," Miller-Anderson said.

Other officials say city operations continue

Not everyone on the dais agreed with the criticism.

Dr. Glen Spiritis, chair pro tem, said he has maintained communication with Wilkins and believes the city manager continues to oversee city operations while working remotely.

"I have had communications with him, and he is clearly in charge right now," Spiritis said, while also praising the assistant city manager's handling of daily operations.

Supporters argued that city business remains on track despite Wilkins' recovery and remote work arrangement.

Residents call for stability

Several residents who spoke during or around the meeting said they were largely unaware of the circumstances surrounding Wilkins' absence.

Resident Doretta Paulk said she did not know what had happened to the city manager.

"This is a very sad situation because I didn't even know what happened to Mr. Wilkins," Paulk said.

Other residents urged city leaders to focus on moving Riviera Beach forward rather than engaging in disputes.

"We're here for the business of the city," resident Margaret Shepherd said. "Let's find out how we can move the city forward."

What happens next?

City officials are set to review potential next steps regarding Wilkins' status. It remains unclear whether any formal action will be considered by the city council.

WPTV reached out to Wilkins for comment but had not received a response as of Wednesday evening.

The discussion is likely to remain a topic of public interest as city leaders work to provide clarity on Riviera Beach's management structure and long-term leadership plans.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

