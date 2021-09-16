Riviera Beach kicks off revitalization efforts with food truck series

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — The City of Riviera Beach is sending a distinct message to the community – “We are open for business.”

The City of Riviera Beach and the Riviera Beach CRA have partnered together to offer a monthly food truck series to the Riviera Beach Marina Village’s Spanish Court.

The ‘Tastes of Riviera Beach’ series starts on Thursday, September 16th from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The event will take place over the next three months and serve as a pilot program to redevelop the vacant site near the intracoastal waterway.

“In Riviera Beach we're going through this phase where we’re looking at redevelopment on a lot of our public parcels,” said Annetta Jenkins, director of neighborhood services for the Riviera Beach Community Redevelopment Agency. “We're inviting investment into our community. We're beautifying our community.”

The Riviera Beach Community Redevelopment Agency will also explore the option for mixed-use development, which could include workforce housing, retail space, condominiums, and a possible hotel.

“I think it's given us new energy, new excitement, and new purpose,” said Annetta Jenkins, director of neighborhood services for the Riviera Beach CRA. “Life is short and you can't wait to do things. You can't wait to enjoy, you can't wait to celebrate the small milestones. You have to do it while you can and take the small steps.”

The Riviera Beach CRA is looking to expand its footprint in the entertainment scene by exploring the possibility of installing permanent fixtures to facilitate food truck operations, live music, and other outdoor events at the Spanish Courts location.

Spanish Courts is located at 190 E. 13th Street inside the Riviera Beach Marina Village.

