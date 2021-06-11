Riviera Beach introducing new equipment to make beach more accessible to everyone

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — The Riviera Beach Community Redevelopment Agency continues to make the waterfront more accessible to all who live, work and play in the city.

The agency will be introducing new Mobi-Chair and Mobi-Mats at the Marina Village on Saturday.

The Mobi-Mats, leading from the sidewalk to the beach, will allow those who have mobility challenges to access the beach area easily.

The Mobi-Chair is a wheelchair that floats and provides a seamless transition from boardwalk-to-beach-to water, allowing access to everyone.

The Mobi-Chair and Mobi-Mats will be introduced to the public at Marina Bash 2021 on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. in Riviera Beach.

According to data presented by the Riviera Beach CRA, 13.4 percent of the Florida population suffers from some form of disability, with the highest percentage by disability type being those with ambulatory disabilities, 7.5 percent of the population at large and 32.8 percent of those over the age of 65.

Community members with mobility challenges and their families are encouraged to attend and enjoy the festivities.

Registration is required as there is only a limit of 100 spots for this event.

Click here to register for Marina Bash 2021.