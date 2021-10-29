Riviera Beach holding first ever Halloween and Pumpkin Patch Extravaganza

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — The City of Riviera Beach is holding its very first Halloween & Pumpkin Patch Extravaganza this weekend.

Children, ages 3-17, are invited to the free event at The Barracuda Bay Urban Farm on Oct. 30 and Oct. 31.

There will be a wide variety of activities for families to enjoy, including treats, snacks, arts-n-crafts, pumpkin decorating, garden games, photo booth, a costume contest, and a haunted house.

RIVIERA BEACH 🎃👻The City is hosting its very first Halloween & Pumpkin Patch Extravaganza on Oct. 30 & 31st



The event will also give the community a chance to check out The Barracuda Bay Urban Farm, which recently opened in the spring.

“The Halloween & Pumpkin Patch Event is going to be a fun-filled, safe and exciting 2-day event for youth and residents alike,” said community partner Veleke Brown, CEO of E-Roadmap Corporation.

Brown is the CEO of E-RoadMap Corporation, which recently launched Operation No Food Gap with a concentrated focus to eradicate food deserts in underserved areas throughout Palm Beach County.

“The community will receive benefits of healthy snacks made from farm ingredients and a sneak peek into the Riviera Beach Urban Farm and Garden Project.”

COVID-19 protocols and precautions will be in place to continue keeping residents safe.

The Halloween & Pumpkin Patch Extravaganza will take place at The Urban Farm on Saturday, October 30 and Sunday, October 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

It’s located at 1621 W. Blue Heron Blvd. in Riviera Beach.

