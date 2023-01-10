Watch Now
Riviera Beach girl, 11, missing, endangered

Jaliyah Williams last seen Thursday morning at bus stop
Posted at 11:37 PM, Jan 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-09 23:37:12-05

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — An 11-year girl from Riviera Beach has been missing since Thursday, the Palm Beach Schools Police Department said.

Jaliyah Williams was last seen at her bus stop at the southeast corner of East 25th Street and Lake Shore Drive at approximately 8:40 a.m., the agency said in a Facebook post Friday.

She is listed as endangered "due to her age only," according to the school district.

Jaliyah Williams, who is 125 pounds with brown eyes and long brown hair word in braids, was last seen wearing a polo shirt with arrow 87 on it, khaki shorts with pink, gray and white Nike shoes. She was carrying a pink Nike backpack.

She may be in the North Palm Beach or Palm Beach Gardens area, the school district said.

Contact Lt. M. Lopez at 561-434-8700 or Crimestoppers at 800-458-TIPS.

