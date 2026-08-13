RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A Riviera Beach woman who survived a brutal domestic violence attack that left her hospitalized with possible brain injuries is now receiving protections under a new Florida law that includes pets as part of domestic violence cases, according to state Rep. Debra Tendrich.

WATCH BELOW: 'If you're going through a domestic violence situation, there are ways to get out,' Rep. Debra Tendrich tells WPTV's Kayla McDermott

Riviera Beach domestic violence attack highlights new Florida pet protection law

The attack occurred around midnight when the suspect repeatedly struck the victim with his fists, a cell phone and a flat iron, according to a probable cause affidavit. Police say the man choked the woman until she may have briefly lost consciousness, prevented her from calling for help and dragged her back inside when she tried to escape.

Dog Nearly Drowned During Attack

The suspect also choked the victim's small dog and attempted to drown it in a sink while threatening the woman, telling her the animal's injuries served as a warning of what would happen if she contacted law enforcement, investigators said.

The woman was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach with severe head and ear injuries. Medical personnel warned of a possible brain bleed, according to police reports. Officers found blood spatter on the walls inside the Riviera Beach home.

The suspect now faces multiple charges including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, felony domestic battery by strangulation, false imprisonment, tampering with a 911 device and animal cruelty.

New Florida Law Protects Pets in Domestic Violence Cases

The case has drawn attention from Tendrich, D-Lake Worth Beach, who said it demonstrates why Florida expanded domestic violence protections under legislation that took effect July 1, 2024.

"This was a horrible case. Every case of domestic violence is bad, but this one truly highlights multiple components in one," Tendrich told WPTV. "Not only what she went through was awful, but to know that your pet and the place that you lay your head at night is not your safe place … it's a pretty devastating situation."

Tendrich, who has publicly described herself as a domestic violence survivor, authored the legislation after hearing from victims and law enforcement that abusers frequently use pets to manipulate partners and prevent them from leaving relationships.

Previously, Florida law largely focused on pets only after they had been harmed or killed. The updated law expands injunction protections to include pets, service animals and emotional support animals, recognizing threats against animals as part of a broader pattern of abuse.

"One of the biggest things that pops out … was that pets were used as manipulation tools and pawns to keep the victims there," Tendrich said. "A lot of times the victim will not leave, because they know that their pet will be harmed or killed in the process."

Why This Case Matters Now

The Riviera Beach attack underscores the critical importance of recognizing strangulation as one of the strongest predictors of escalating domestic violence, according to Tendrich.

"If someone is willing to wrap their hands around someone's neck and stop them from breathing, they are able to kill that person," she said. "When we see someone who's willing to take that to strangulation, next time they might not end up breathing."

Research cited by domestic violence experts shows victims who have been strangled by an intimate partner face significantly increased odds of later being killed by that partner.

Expanded Support for Victims

The new legislation also increases relocation assistance available through a state trust fund for victims attempting to leave abusive situations.

Tendrich described domestic violence as "one of our largest public safety crises" in Florida, noting many cases remain hidden because abuse often extends beyond visible physical injuries.

"There's also other types of domestic violence that don't even cause physical bruises," she said. "Controlling finances, withholding medications, withholding basic needs, isolation, surveillance."

She emphasized that leaving an abusive relationship often represents the most dangerous period for victims.

"A lot of people don't realize that leaving is the dangerous part for many people," Tendrich said. "When you leave, when you get law enforcement involved or the courts involved, that is when it becomes the most dangerous time for the victim."

Getting Help

Victim advocates in Palm Beach County are now helping the Riviera Beach woman navigate medical care, mental health support and housing safety options, according to Tendrich.

"Walking back into that house, she's going to be walking into that memory of what happened yesterday," she said. "There's also going to be a lot of fear to make sure that he is held accountable for his actions."

Tendrich encouraged anyone experiencing domestic violence to seek help and develop a safety plan with local agencies or advocates.

"If you are in a situation and you're going through a domestic violence situation, there are ways for you to get out," she said. "You don't have to stay. You don't have to endure."

WPTV

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