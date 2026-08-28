Riviera Beach cracks down on long-term anchoring in the Intracoastal Waterway

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Boaters who have anchored in the Intracoastal Waterway for months or indefinitely now face a 30-day limit under a new city ordinance.

Riviera Beach is cracking down on long-term anchoring in the Intracoastal Waterway, a stretch of water that has long drawn boaters looking for a free alternative to costly marina slips.

WATCH BELOW: Riviera Beach kicks out long-term boaters: New 30-day anchoring limit in effect

Riviera Beach kicks out long-term boaters: New 30-day anchoring limit in effect

Under the new ordinance, boaters can anchor for up to 30 days every six months. The city is backing the rule with significant enforcement resources, including more than $400,000 approved for a new police boat and two additional marine officers.

One boater said the appeal of anchoring there has always come down to cost.

"If you go to marinas, they're very expensive, and this is the main reason they come out here and do what they're doing. That's free," the boater said.

Boaters say the crackdown is long overdue, particularly when it comes to vessels in poor condition.

"Get them out of here," a boater said.

The boater said deteriorating boats pose a real danger.

"You can't have boats that are ready to sink and put them out here on the water."

Dr. Glen Spiritis, who represents District 4 on the Riviera Beach City Council, said years of safety and environmental concerns drove the city to act.

"They sink regularly... they've been dumping the human waste into the Intracoastal, causing obviously environmental issues as well," Spiritis said.

Spiritis said the ordinance is already making a difference, and the city is using technology to ensure compliance.

"Our new Intracoastal ordinance is already having a big impact... We even used underwater drones to check the anchoring of the boats to make sure that they're anchored properly," Spiritis said.

One boater said well-maintained vessels that stay out of the channel should be welcome.

"You got some boats out here that are in good shape. That's fine. … They're in good shape. They're out of the channel. They're not bothering anybody," the boater said.

For boaters who want to remain on the water long-term, the city is exploring the creation of a mooring field.

"When you have a mooring field, the people will be required to use our pumping stations, which means they won't be dumping the human waste into the water," Spiritis said.

The city says it must first clear out boats that are in violation before permitting and discussions on the mooring field can move forward.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.