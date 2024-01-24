Riviera Beach City Council approves 3 bond issue referendums

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — The Riviera Beach City Council has approved three referendum questions that will included on the March 19 ballot, seeking the issuance of long-term debt for financing public facilities.

The proposed projects include a $35 million public safety facility, $44 million for parks and $25 million for

Fire Station 86 on Singer Island.

These funds are known as General Obligation Bonds .

The bonds for the police station will be used acquire, construct and equip the building at 1621 W. Blue Heron Blvd.

The estimated cost to a resident with a $250,000 taxable assessed value based on today’s citywide property valuations will be approximately $89 per year. This amount will be reduced each year as total city-wide valuations increase.

The parks bonds will include improvement of the Dan Calloway Park Recreation Complex and the Municipal Beach Complex.

The estimated cost to a resident with a $250,000 taxable assessed value based on today’s city-wide property valuations will be approximately $140 per year on your annual property tax bill. This amount will be reduced each year as total city-wide valuations increa

The final referendum question seeks to address the need for a new Fire Station 86 on Singer Island. The current station, which has served the community since the 1970s, "has reached the end of its useful life and requires replacement," according to a city news release.

The estimated cost to a resident with a $250,000 taxable assessed value based on today’s city-wide property valuations will be approximately $63 per year on your annual property tax bill. This amount will be reduced each year as total city-wide valuations increase.

The city has four fire sations, including new 1,000-square-foot fire building at 1920 W. Blue Heron Blvd that opened in July.

Meetings about the bond issues for scheduled in February and March.

