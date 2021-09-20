Rivera Beach urges companies to participate in Business $ense Boot Camp

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — The Riviera Beach Community Redevelopment Agency is encouraging entrepreneurs to register for the upcoming Business $ense Boot Camp.

The program is a series of six webinars with a wide variety of information to assist small business owners and start-ups.

Participants will learn from industry experts about the steps involved with creating a business plan, accounting, and legal matters.

Get Registered for the upcoming Business $ense Bootcamp. This FREE webinar series starts September 21, 2021 and runs through October 26, 2021. Register Now - https://t.co/GYPLdJDx6Q pic.twitter.com/vpIv0IYS7j — Riviera Beach CRA (@RivieraBeachCRA) September 16, 2021

There will also be sessions related to business insurance, marketing, and alternative financing options.

The webinar will include best practices for business owners to foster strong government relationships on the city, county, and state level.

The webinars are free and open to the public. They will be held on Tuesday nights from 6 pm. to 8 p.m. from Sept. 21 to Oct. 26.

For more information or to register for the free Business $ense Boot Camp, click here.