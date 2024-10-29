Rapids Waterpark honoring military, first responders with discounted admission

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Rapids Waterpark is celebrating first responders, military personnel and electric line workers during its upcoming Heroes Day and Veterans Day celebration.

The water park said on Nov. 9, these heroes and their families can enjoy a day of fun and relaxation at a discounted rate.

The Heroes Day package offers a 40% savings on park admission and includes a standard meal at Big Surf Café or Pelican Pete's for about $40 per person, in addition to access to the park's water slides and attractions.

"We're excited to offer this special package as a token of our gratitude to those who have worked tirelessly to keep our communities safe during recent hurricanes,"Rapids Waterpark General Manager Bryan Megrath said.

For more information or to purchase a Heroes Day package, click here and enter access code TYHEROES or HEROESDAY.