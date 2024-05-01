Rapids Water Park to celebrate 45th anniversary with reduced admission

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Rapids Water Park is celebrating its 45th birthday by offering park goers $19.79 off admission tickets this weekend.

The reduced admission will be offered on Saturday and Sunday in honor of when Rapids Water Park first opened in 1979, the water park said in a news release.

The celebration will include a weekend full of giveaways, a scavenger hunt and free cupcakes for park guests in limited quantities, the park said.

Other promotions and events in May include, free admission for moms Mother's Day weekend with the purchase of a regular priced admission for a kid, discounted admission for healthcare professionals during Healthcare Appreciation Week and an adults only luau on May 18.

For more information on special discounts and events, click here.