Police searching for 4 in hate crime in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Riviera Beach Police are searching for four suspects who robbed and brutally beat an individual while hurling racial slurs on Jan. 30.

Authorities said the attack happened on the 3300 block of President Barack Obama Highway. According to detectives, Jacory Fuse, Manarion Fuse, Alijah Martinez-Vargas and Bradley Merten robbed and beat the victim, causing serious injuries, including numerous broken bones and contusions.

Investigators said Merten may be driving a white Chevrolet Malibu wit the Florida Tag 65ARGD. The men are known to frequent the Monroe Heights area.

If you have any information their whereabouts or this incident, please call Agent R. Rott at 561-841-0218 or email rrott@rpublicsafety.org.