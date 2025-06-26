Police investigate attempted murder-suicide in Riviera Beach, 2 in critical condition

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — The Riviera Beach Police Department (RBPD) is responding to an incident at the 4000 block of Canopy Lane involving a shooting.

In a statement released by RBPD, they say there are two victims, one male and one female.

At this time, the shooting appears to be an attempted murder, followed by the suspect's attempt to commit suicide.

It is believed to be a domestic dispute, and both individuals are in critical condition.

Units are at the scene investigating. Stay with WPTV for updates.