Police activity in Riviera Beach

A search took place Thursday morning following a crash in Riviera Beach.

Jupiter police say they began following a suspicious vehicle that drove south on I-95.

Then PBSO began following after it left Jupiter.

The people in the car bailed out in Riviera Beach on Blue Heron Boulevard after hitting a light pole.

Law enforcement then began a search. It's not clear if anyone was detained.

No further details have been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated.