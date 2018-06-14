Police activity in Riviera Beach

Mostly Cloudy
Three agencies are involved in a search in Riviera Beach.
A search took place Thursday morning following a crash in Riviera Beach.
Jupiter police say they began following a suspicious vehicle that drove south on I-95.
Then PBSO began following after it left Jupiter.
The people in the car bailed out in Riviera Beach on Blue Heron Boulevard after hitting a light pole.
Law enforcement then began a search. It's not clear if anyone was detained.
No further details have been released.
This is a developing story and will be updated.