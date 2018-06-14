Police activity in Riviera Beach

WPTV Webteam
7:06 AM, Jun 14, 2018
9:06 AM, Jun 14, 2018

Three agencies are involved in a search in Riviera Beach.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A search took place Thursday morning following a crash in Riviera Beach.

Jupiter police say they began following a suspicious vehicle that drove south on I-95.

Then PBSO began following after it left Jupiter.

The people in the car bailed out in Riviera Beach on Blue Heron Boulevard after hitting a light pole.

Law enforcement then began a search. It's not clear if anyone was detained.

No further details have been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

 

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top