Person hit and killed by train in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — One person is dead after being hit by a train in Riviera Beach on Wednesday, a city official said.

In a news release at approximately 3:30 p.m., Brittany Collins, the public information officer for the city of Riviera Beach, said the incident happened at the intersection of North Military Trail and Beeline Highway.

A "tragic incident involving a train and a male pedestrian" ended in a fatality, Collins said.

It's unclear what type of train was involved.

The intersection will remain closed until further notice while police investigate.

