Palm Beach County doctors partner with school district for annual career symposium

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A group of passionate physicians is going digital to ensure students can still have access to helpful lessons for success.

This week the T. Leroy Jefferson Medical Society is hosting its Ninth annual Healthcare and Science Stars of Tomorrow Career Symposium online.

The virtual event is a partnership with the Palm Beach County School District and Inlet Grove Community High School in Riviera Beach.

"Our message to students and parents is that there are a wide variety of careers in medical science, technology and engineering -- with or without a stethoscope. There are many paths for their future," said Dr. Roger Duncan, former president of T. Leroy Jefferson Medical Society and organizer of this year's event. "We will reach even more students with our online format."

The keynote speaker this year is Dr. Dale Okorodudu, an award-winning physician, speaker and best-selling author.

Okorodudu is also the founder of Diverse Medicine and Black Men In White Coats.

All week long, students will rotate through virtual sessions in class for 10-minute informational sessions on education and career requirements.

The online presentations cover a wide variety of professions in the medical industry including, dentists, pharmacists, physicians, nurses, health care executives and research scientists.

This event was also created with help from the Quantum Foundation, Palms West Medical Center, Nova Southeastern University, Palm Beach State University and Scripps Research.

The ninth annual Healthcare and Science Stars of Tomorrow Career Symposium is taking place May 10-14.

The career symposium is open to all students who are interested in the medical field.

Click here to register for the free event.