New Reef Smart snorkel trail map installed under Blue Heron Bridge

The map offers details of the reef trail
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Palm Beach County Department of Environmental Resources Management
Posted at 2:58 PM, Apr 14, 2022
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A new map installed under the Blue Heron Bridge is making it easier for divers and snorkelers to check out the Phil Foster Park snorkel trail.

The Reef Smart team conducted the 3D mapping and developed the weatherproof shoreline signage that is helping snorkelers and scuba divers get the very most out of their experience at this site.

The rock reef provides habitat for fish, octopus, seahorse and other types of marine life. A trio of hammerhead shark statues are located near the west end of the snorkel trail.

The best time to explore the snorkel trail is at high tide when underwater visibility is the clearest.

To get a waterproof dive card of Blue Heron Bridge and Phil Foster Park Snorkel Trail, click here.

To learn more about the Palm Beach County Department of Environmental Resources Management’s Artificial Reef Program, click here.

