Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach CountyRiviera Beach

Actions

73-year-old New Jersey man drowns during Thanksgiving vacation in Palm Beach

Bystanders performed CPR before rescue crews arrived, but lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful
Riviera Beach Police Department
WPTV
Riviera Beach Police Department
Posted
and last updated

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A 73-year-old New Jersey man drowned while swimming in the ocean off Palm Beach on Saturday during what was supposed to be a Thanksgiving vacation with his granddaughter.

Nikolay Yurchenko was pulled from the water just after 12:26 p.m. on Nov. 22 behind a condominium at 3100 N. Ocean Blvd., according to the Riviera Beach Police Department. Bystanders on the beach immediately began CPR until Ocean Rescue and Palm Beach Fire Rescue crews arrived.

Rescuers transported Yurchenko from the shoreline to an ambulance, but despite continued lifesaving efforts, he was pronounced dead at St. Mary's Medical Center around 1:15 p.m.

Yurchenko and his 18-year-old granddaughter had arrived in Florida from New Jersey on Nov. 20 to spend the Thanksgiving holiday together, investigators said. She last saw him between 10:30 and 11 a.m. Saturday, as he left their condominium to go for a swim.

Riviera Beach police detectives and Crime Scene Unit investigators responded to the scene. No foul play is suspected in Yurchenko's death.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening