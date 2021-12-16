New boys after school academy to open in Riviera Beach

RIVIER BEACH, Fla. — A new boys leadership academy is preparing to open in Riviera Beach this January.

JAY Ministries is launching a new initiative to bring an after school academy to the community called Propel Academy.

RIVIERA BEACH📚Propel Academy to open January, it's an afterschool leadership program for middle school boys 'People Reaching Out to Provide Education & Leadership' is dedicated to supporting academic & social-emotional needs of Palm Beach County’s most vulnerable children #wptv pic.twitter.com/OewcUqYsZO — Linnie Supall WPTV (@LinnieSupall) December 16, 2021

For the past 18 years, People Reaching Out to Provide Education & Leadership (PROPEL) has remained dedicated to supporting the academic and social-emotional needs of Palm Beach County’s most vulnerable children.

At the direction of its founders, Marta and Jim Batmasian, Propel Academy is gearing up to expand from Boca Raton to Riviera Beach on Jan. 5.

The new Propel Academy location will be housed at JAY Ministries at 2831 Avenue S in Riviera Beach.

“Every child should have a fair and equitable chance at accomplishing their goals and dreams in life,” said Riviera Beach Mayor Ronnie Felder. “I am beyond excited to service as many young boys as we can, for as long as we can.”

Tuition will be free.

For more information or to enroll in Propel Academy, click here.