Manatee Lagoon celebrates Mother's Day with free admission during 2nd annual event

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Manatee Lagoon celebrated Mother’s Day on Sunday with its 2nd annual free event at the Riviera Beach facility, offering a day full of family-friendly activities and heartfelt moments.

One of the highlights of the celebration was the complimentary bouquet-making station, where moms could handpick their favorite flowers or receive thoughtful arrangements crafted by loved ones.

This year’s event coincided with the facility’s ongoing “Lectures at the Lagoon” series, which takes place on the second Sunday of every month. Marketing Director Natalie Fisher described it as “the perfect learning event.” The series features expert speakers who share insights on environmental topics and conservation efforts, helping to educate and inspire the local community.

Although manatee season runs from November to March, Manatee Lagoon is open year-round. Guests can continue exploring the world of manatees and Florida’s diverse wildlife.

Manatee Lagoon is also proud to be a certified autism-friendly business. Once a month, the facility opens an hour early to provide a sensory-friendly experience, complete with dimmed lighting, reduced noise, sensory kits, social narratives, and quiet areas. Space is limited for these sessions, and reservations are required to ensure a calm, welcoming environment for all.

If you missed this Mother’s Day event, there's plenty more to look forward to. Mark your calendars for Mia’s Summer Shell-A-Bration, happening on June 14th at 10 a.m. This free event will celebrate manatees and focus on ways to protect them. Attendees can enjoy food trucks, games both indoors and out, a scavenger hunt, face painting, and many opportunities to learn and connect with nature.

To learn more about Manatee Lagoon or to watch their live manatee cam, visit www.visitmanateelagoon.com.