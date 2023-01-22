Man shot to death near Midtown Grocery on West 18th Street

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A man was shot to death Saturday afternoon near a Riviera Beach convenience store.

Riviera Beach police spokeswoman Brittany Collins said officers were called to a shooting shortly after 3:30 p.m. near Midtown Grocery in the 100 block of West 18th Street.

When officers arrived, they found a 49-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach, where he later died.

Collins said the victim's family has requested that the man's identity be withheld under Marsy's Law.

Police continue to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.