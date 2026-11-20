RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A jury has found a man guilty of first-degree murder in connection with the 2023 shooting of a Riviera Beach woman who remained on life support for months before dying from her injuries.

Christopher Lane Jr. was convicted of first-degree murder with a firearm and shooting into an occupied vehicle in the death of Lauren St. Fort, according to the Riviera Beach Police Department.

The shooting happened March 11, 2023, in the 1400 block of West 36th Street.

When officers arrived, they found 27-year-old St. Fort inside her car with two gunshot wounds, one near the base of her neck and another in her thigh.

Investigators said the shooting was connected to a drug deal.

Witnesses told police they saw a man flag down St. Fort's car before forcing his way into the driver's side. They heard him demand, "give me that," followed by several gunshots.

The man then ran away, witnesses told investigators.

St. Fort was rushed to St. Mary's Medical Center, where she remained on a ventilator after being paralyzed from the neck down.

In April 2023, family members and community supporters organized a fundraiser to help pay for her mounting medical expenses and long-term care.

Her sisters said at the time that as long as she kept fighting for her life, they would keep fighting for her.

Lane was arrested in May 2023, about two months after the shooting. Investigators said fingerprints recovered from St. Fort's car matched his.

St. Fort remained on life support for months before dying from her injuries on Jan. 9, 2024.

Following her death, the case was referred to the State Attorney's Office Homicide Unit for prosecution.

"We thank everyone who helped bring justice to Lauren St. Fort and her family," Riviera Beach Police Chief Michael Coleman said in a statement.

Lane remains in custody and is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 5, 2027.