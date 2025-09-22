Man arrested in connection with arson at Riviera Beach motorcycle club

Riviera Beach police have arrested a man they say set fire to a Riviera Beach motorcycle club earlier this month.

Randall Ray Love, 47, has been charged in connection with an arson investigation at Enforcers Motorcycle Club, which was set ablaze at around 6 a.m. on Sept. 11.

Detectives say Love had been jailed on Sept. 12 on drug charges in another city, but once they interviewed him at the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Main Detention Center, he confessed to the crime.

Love was charged with one count of second-degree arson, burglary of an unoccupied dwelling and criminal mischief of property over $1,000.

