Man, 22, sentenced to 18 years in prison for sexual misconduct on 2 minors

Fre'Maris Holland is now registered as a sexual predator
Posted at 2:20 PM, Mar 18, 2024
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A 22-year-old man was sentenced to prison for sexual misconduct on two minors, the Riviera Beach Police Department said in a media release Monday.

Fre'Maris L. Holland was sentenced to 18 years in prison, with credit for 152 days of time already served, police spokeswoman Serena Spates said in the release.

The sentencing stems from a Child Protective Investigator's forensic interview on July 20, 2022. Holland was accused of repeatedly touching the two victims inappropriately on several occasions and recording the sexual acts on his cellphone, according to Riviera Beach police.

On Feb. 29, he pleaded guilty to attempted sexual battery on a person less than 12 years of age and two counts of attempted lewd or lascivious molestation.

In addition to his prison sentence, Holland has been ordered to pay $808 in court costs and $200 for the cost of prosecution, and he has been registered as a sexual predator.

