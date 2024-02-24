Major multi-agency operation targets suspected gang members in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — The Riviera Beach Police Department led a major multi-agency effort to apprehend suspected gang members responsible for criminal activities in the city, the agency announced Saturday.

On Friday, SWAT teams from Riviera Beach, Palm Beach Gardens, West Palm Beach and Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office raided seven residences in the county.

During the execution of search warrants, law enforcement officials seized four firearms, along with ammunition, numerous high-capacity magazines and narcotics packaged for sale.

"This operation represents a significant step forward in our ongoing efforts to ensure the safety and security of our community," Riviera Beach Chief Michael Coleman said. "By joining forces with our neighboring agencies, we send a clear message that criminal activity will not be tolerated in Riviera Beach. We remain committed to working tirelessly to dismantle criminal networks and protect our residents."

In the news release, the agency expressed "its gratitude" for the support and cooperation of the agencies as well as Palm Beach County School Board Police Department.

No further details were available on the raids.