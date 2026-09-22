License plate readers, Flock cameras help lead to arrest of 3 teens in deadly Riviera Beach gun sale robbery

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Three teens have been arrested in the shooting death of a 17-year-old girl who police say was killed during a planned robbery disguised as a gun sale on West 36th Street last month.

Riviera Beach police announced the arrests during a Tuesday morning news conference, calling the case a "senseless and tragic homicide" that has shaken the community. The shooting happened Aug. 21, when officers found the teen with a gunshot wound to the head. She later died of her injuries.

WATCH BELOW: 3 teens arrested after 17-year-old fatally shot in Riviera Beach

3 teens arrested after 17-year-old fatally shot in Riviera Beach

According to investigators, the three teens allegedly arranged to meet the victim to buy a firearm she was trying to sell. Police say the suspects instead planned to rob her, and the attempted robbery escalated into deadly violence.

"This case has shocked this community and shocked me as well," Riviera Beach Police chief Michael Coleman said. "We had several young men go out to commit a dangerous, violent act and subsequently shoot and kill someone in their community."

The victim and suspects are all from the same general area and may have known each other in passing, but police said they do not believe they were friends. Detectives said communication leading up to the meeting took place over social media.

Police did not release the names of the suspects or the victim, citing their ages and the ongoing investigation. One suspect is 17, and the other two are 16, officials said. All attend schools within the Palm Beach County school system.

Because the suspects are minors facing potential capital charges, their names will not be released unless and until they are formally processed through the legal system as adults, police said. The victim's name and address are also being withheld at this stage.

Two of the three suspects have prior contact with law enforcement and have "been in the system for a couple years now," according to the chief.

WATCH BELOW: Police hold news conference to announce arrests

3 minors arrested in connection to deadly shooting of 17-year-old girl in Riviera Beach

Technology, arrests and ongoing investigation

Investigators credited a combination of technology and interagency cooperation with helping identify and locate the suspects. That included the use of Flock license plate reader cameras, which spotted a vehicle leaving the crime scene area.

"As soon as the car left the area, we have a lot of technology in this city, and we were able to track that vehicle to their home," Coleman said.

One suspect was arrested in Jacksonville with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service after police learned he had left the area. The other two were taken into custody in Riviera Beach. Officials said marshals were brought in because they can operate across jurisdictions and assist if suspects flee the region.

Police declined to say whether the suspects brought their own gun to the meeting or used the weapon that was supposed to be sold, and whether that firearm has been recovered, citing the need to protect the integrity of the investigation. Detectives have interviewed all three defendants, but investigators would not discuss the extent of their cooperation.

Officials also said they are still working to determine how the 17-year-old victim obtained the gun she was allegedly selling.

"We look at all leads," the chief said, adding that in many cases juveniles obtain guns from parents or relatives. "If we find that anybody was involved with this, especially a parent, we're going to pursue criminal charges."

The case remains active, and additional arrests or charges are possible, police said.

Youth violence and social media concerns

Coleman linked the case to a broader rise in youth violence across Florida, saying Riviera Beach is "no different from any other city" struggling with teens engaging in “adult acts” such as armed robberies.

He said social media plays a significant role, not only in coordinating crimes but also in fueling trends such as large "teen takeover" gatherings.

"Most kids, they live on social media," the chief said. "Everything they do is based on social media and TikTok and likes and things of that nature."

The department has created an internal team to monitor social media activity that could impact Riviera Beach and surrounding areas, he said.

The chief urged parents to closely monitor their children’s behavior and not to obstruct police if they know their kids are involved in illegal activity.

"Don't protect your kids and interfere with law enforcement investigations," he said. "Then you put yourself in a situation where you may be brought up on criminal charges as well."

Community response and calls for healing

Standing alongside police, Pastor Drayton of St. James — a longtime community leader who has worked on anti-violence efforts in Riviera Beach — said the killing has left the community “bruised and damaged,” but not beyond hope.

"We pledge to do all that we can to make certain that this doesn’t happen again," he said. "Because we're bruised and damaged doesn’t mean that we're at the point of no return."

He praised the police department for "following due process and getting those responsible" and said faith leaders and community groups will continue working with law enforcement to help the neighborhood heal and prevent further violence.

City officials emphasized that despite the homicide, they want residents and visitors to view Riviera Beach as a safe place to live, work and visit.

"This is something that we’ve got to deal with every single day with violence throughout the country," the chief said. "But Riviera Beach is a place that I consider a great place, and I want everybody outside of Riviera Beach to feel it’s a great place to come and enjoy the beaches that we have in our communities."

As of the news conference, the three juveniles were being held at the Juvenile Assessment Center in Palm Beach County. Whether they will ultimately be charged as adults will be determined by state prosecutors and the courts, officials said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Riviera Beach police or speak with investigators.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

