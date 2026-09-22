3 minors arrested in connection to deadly shooting of 17-year-old girl in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Three minors have been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of a 17-year-old girl in Riviera Beach last month, according to the Riviera Beach Police Department.

Police announced on Monday that the U.S. Marshals Service took the suspects into custody for the Aug. 21 shooting that occurred in the 1400 block of West 36th Street shortly after 8 p.m. All three now face first-degree murder charges.

WATCH LIVE:



Detectives determined the three juveniles conspired to commit a robbery that ultimately led to the victim's death. The alleged shooter faces charges including first-degree premeditated murder with a firearm, principal in the first degree and tampering with a witness, victim or informant. The two accomplices each face first-degree murder, principal in the first degree, and attempted armed robbery charges.

Flock camera and License Plate Reader (LPR) technology was used to track the suspect vehicle as it fled the scene immediately after the shooting.

"These are senseless acts of violence, and the department is committed to stopping them," said Police Chief Michael A. Coleman. "In this case, the individuals involved are juveniles. This behavior cannot continue, and our community deserves better."

The investigation remains active. Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Riviera Beach Police Department at 561-845-4123 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS (8477).