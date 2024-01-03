Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to be honored in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — The city of Riviera Beach plans to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. this month during its 40th annual parade.

A Celebration of the Dream will be held on Jan. 13 at 10 a.m.

This year's parade promises to be a memorable event filled with joy, unity, and community spirit, the city said.

Parade participants will begin lining up at 8 a.m. The parade route will be at MLK Boulevard and Congress Avenue to Avenue O. The city said the route has been modified due to ongoing construction at Avenue L and Avenue W at Blue Heron Boulevard, which is the site of the new water treatment plant.

For the best view of the parade, the city is encouraging attendees to go to the MLK parade viewing stand located at Avenue P and MLK Boulevard.

Following the parade, there will be a family-friendly celebration at Calloway Park from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. that will feature live music, vendors and kids' activities.

To register your band, dance team, business or group to be part of the parade, click here.

For any event-related questions, please contact the Special Events Department at 561- 845-3412 or 561-723-1222.