Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach CountyRiviera Beach

Actions

Kiln in art room sets off fire sprinkler at Lincoln Elementary School

All students and staff evacuated the building safely, Palm Beach County School District says
students staff evacuated at Lincoln Elementary on August 30 2023
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Eric Pasquarelli/WPTV
Students and staff evacuated at Lincoln Elementary in Riviera Beach, Fla. on Aug. 30, 2023.
students staff evacuated at Lincoln Elementary on August 30 2023
Posted at 6:48 PM, Aug 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-30 18:48:08-04

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — An overheated kiln in an art room at Lincoln Elementary School set off a fire sprinkler in the classroom just as students lined up for dismissal, the School District of Palm Beach County said.

All students and staff were evacuated safely out of the building, while Riviera Beach Fire Rescue responded and gave the all clear, the district said in a message to parents.

The evacuation delayed dismissal by up to 20 minutes and some some classrooms sustained water damage, this district said.

As a result, the school's open house that was scheduled for Wednesday evening has been postponed.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7