'It's just a mess': 1 hurt after car crashes into motorcycle, Riviera Beach apartment complex

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — About 50 to 75 people were blocked from entering their homes Sunday while police cleared a crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle on Congress Avenue near The Abbey at Northlake apartments.

The crash, according to a spokesperson, for the Riviera Beach Police Department led to one person being hurt as a trauma alert and closed both lanes of traffic for over two hours.

WPTV reporter Ethan Stein saw motorcycle debris spread across the road and a hole in a building, which neighbors said was used as a mail room for the apartment complex.

Tristen Canzano, one of the people blocked from his home, parked his car near neighboring businesses. He said the crash stopped him from putting groceries away.

"At first we couldn't even walk in," Canzano said. "I was just trying to take a shower or something or drop groceries for my girlfriend. But, I couldn't even walk over ... It was just a big mess."

Eventually, officers allowed people to walk into the complex. The department didn't release the name of either driver as of Sunday night.