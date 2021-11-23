Hundreds receive free turkeys in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Dozens of families will now have a Thanksgiving meal in Riviera Beach thanks to a drive-thru turkey giveaway at the Wells Recreation Center on Monday.

The event was organized by the Sincere 2000 Foundation and the City of Riviera Beach.

Hundreds of turkeys were provided by Palm Beach Harvest.

The Sincere 2000 Foundation aims to raise awareness about mental health and suicide prevention.

Organizers say a turkey giveaway can make a huge difference.

"And we found that if we raise awareness, if we can just help one family, if we can change one mind if we can change the stigma that is attached to mental illness then we’ve done our job. We’ve actually helped somebody," said Cheryl Unique Melvin of Sincere 2000 Foundation.

The Sincere 2000 Foundation also plans to provide Thanksgiving meals on Thursday to hundreds of law enforcement officers working during the holiday.