Two men and a woman were detained after a brief foot chase in Riviera Beach Thursday morning in an incident in which an officer discharged his weapon.

Police say they were conducting a routine traffic stop when the car would not stop. The three people in the car jumped out on President Barack Obama Highway and started to run.

The woman was caught and arrested. Two men tried to jump a fence at a nearby business and one of the men allegedly dropped a gun and then picked it back up. That’s when police spokesperson Rose Anne Brown says one of the officers chasing them fired his gun.

No one was hit. The suspects continued running and were eventually found hiding in a car. They have been detained.

Police have found the magazine to the gun they say one of the suspects was carrying but are still searching for the gun.

It is unknown if the suspects were wanted for any other crimes or what they will be charged with.

Police have not said if they found anything in the vehicle that would have caused the suspects to run.

Both officers involved in the foot chase, including the one who discharged his weapon, are on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.

