Health advisory issued for several Palm Beach County beaches

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A health advisory is in effect for several Palm Beach County beaches due to an elevated level of bacteria in the water, according to the county's Department of Health.

DOH said water samples are collected and examined for enterococci bacteria that may cause human disease, infections or rashes.

The advisory was issued for the following beaches:

Dubois Park

Jupiter Beach Inlet

Carlin Park

Riviera Beach

Phil Foster Park

Ocean Inlet Park

Boynton Beach

Delray Beach

Spanish River

Lantana Beach.

DOH Palm Beach County

Beach waters are tested for enterococci at 13 locations from Boca Raton to Jupiter as recommended by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and the EPA. The samples are tested for concentrations and a value is assigned to indicate poor, moderate, or good ranges.

For more information about beach water quality in Palm Beach County, click here.

