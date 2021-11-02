Health advisory issued for Phil Foster Park in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health Palm Beach County has posted a health advisory for Phil Foster Park in Riviera Beach after recent sampling showed bacterial levels in the water to be in the poor range.

The health department said the causes of the elevated level of bacteria in the water are unknown but are generally associated with wildlife, heavy recreational usage, high surf from high winds and high tides or runoff following heavy rains.

Health department staff samples the beach waters at 13 locations from Boca Raton to Jupiter.

Health Department of Palm Beach County

Beach water quality for Palm Beach County and throughout the state can be found here.