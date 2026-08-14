Fresh coat of paint sparks lasting bond between Riviera Beach resident and police officers

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — For Delores Roundtree, a fresh coat of paint turned into something much more.

Roundtree has lived in her house since 1973 and has been part of the neighborhood for about 65 years. Two years ago, her home became the focus of a community project when local police officers and volunteers repainted the exterior.

What began as a one-day effort has since grown into a deep, family-like relationship between Roundtree and Officer Cherrise Knight.

"Oh, it was a blessing. First from God above, next from the city," Roundtree said. "I was just over-blessed, overwhelmed. I was so happy, and everybody was so kind and so good, so loving, and I look at it; it was a blessing from the sky."

A safety fix that symbolized care

As officers worked on the house, they noticed her address was posted above the carport but hard to see from the street. That raised concerns about how easily paramedics or firefighters could find her home in an emergency.

One of the officers, Officer Borum, called his station for permission to go to Lowe's and buy new house numbers. He later installed them himself.

"He said that he wanted to go to Lowe's to buy some numbers for my house," Roundtree said. "When he brought the numbers, he said, 'Now I'm going to put them up there …' and he placed the numbers up there, and I thought that was so wonderful, a blessing."

The paint job itself was a major effort. About 50 people came to help, finishing the work in roughly four hours.

"I thought it was going to take two or three days," Roundtree said. "They were finished within about four hours. It was just that many."

From project to personal relationship

Borumlater introduced her to Knight. Roundtree, who describes herself as someone who "just loves people," said she quickly grew attached to the officers, in part because they showed such concern for her.

"They were concerned about me. That made me feel so wonderful, and we've just been friends ever since," she said.

Knight said the relationship is the deepest community connection she has made through such a project.

"It's a really good relationship," Knight said. "Ms. Roundtree, I consider her to be my grandma. I always have to come and check on her."

Knight visits about every one to two months, depending on her workload. If too much time passes, she knows she will hear about it.

"If we don't check on her … when we come, we know we're gonna be in trouble," Knight said. "She was gonna put a warrant out for your arrest if you didn't come see me."

During the visits, Roundtree fills Knight in on family reunions, visitors and neighborhood activity. When she spots patrol cars outside, she often checks to see whether it is Knight or another officer she knows.

A bright spot in a tense era

The friendship stands out at a time when relationships between police and residents are often strained.

Knight said being welcomed into someone's home on a positive note is a powerful reminder of why many officers join the profession.

"It means everything to me," Knight said. "It's a great feeling knowing that we're wanted, not just when a crime happens or like a traffic stop or something like that. She wants to see us on a good note. So that means everything."

Roundtree said she still remembers the day multiple officers came to her door unexpectedly.

"I said, 'Now I didn't call the policeman. I haven't done anything,'" she said. "And when I looked and saw who they were, oh, I came to the door. They just came to see how I was doing, and that made me feel so wonderful."

More than curb appeal

Now, when Roundtree looks at her freshly painted home and the clearly visible house numbers, she sees more than an upgraded exterior.

"Everybody come out here, I tell them what happened to me and my painting, and the people," Roundtree said. "When they finished, I said, 'Oh, we got to take a picture,' and I got right on in front of it. I was so happy. I'm telling you, I was so happy."

For Roundtree and Knight, a simple act of service — repainting a house — has grown into a lasting example of what can happen when police and community members meet not over a crisis, but over kindness.

In simple terms, "I love her. She loves me," Knight said.

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