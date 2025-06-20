Watch Now
FPL and Meals on Wheels team up to deliver 'vital' hurricane kits to seniors in need

Meals on Wheels, June 20, 2025
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Florida Power & Light teamed up with Meals on Wheels of the Palm Beaches to deliver food to senior citizens on Friday morning.

Volunteers handed out hurricane preparedness kits filled with nutritious food, water and snacks to those who may not be able to leave their homes. Each of the kits included three days of non-perishable foods.

WPTV spoke with the president of Meals on Wheels and one senior, who said the deliveries make a huge difference for those in need.

"It's easier, so I don't have to go shopping as much, I still go maybe once a week," Meals on Wheels recipient Hannah Spears said.

"It is vital. They need to know that someone cares about them and is looking out for them," Pamela Calzadilla, the president and CEO of Meals on Wheels of the Palm Beaches, said.

Since 2016, Florida Power and Light has worked with local community nonprofits to deliver hurricane kits to help seniors prepare for the severe weather season.

