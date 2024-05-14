Derelict vessels removed to improve safety, appearance of Rivera Beach waterways

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Derelict vessels will be removed from local waterways in an effort to enhance safety and cleanliness in the area, Riviera Beach Police Department says.

Police have collaborated with SeaTow and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission on the operation that will remove approximately five abandoned boats by the end of the week.

"The Riviera Beach Police Department is proud to partner with SeaTow and the FWC in this crucial initiative," said Michael Coleman, Chief of the Riviera Beach Police Department. "Our joint efforts will significantly improve the safety and aesthetics of our waterways, benefitting both residents and visitors."

Derelict vessels are an environmental risk: can leak pollutants, obstruct waterways and create navigational risks to boaters.

Each vessel will be removed, transported, and disposed of in line with environmental regulations and safety standards.

Community members are encouraged to report any abandoned or derelict vessels to the Riviera Beach Police Department to aid in ongoing efforts to keep our waterways clean and safe.