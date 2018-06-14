Crews rescue crane operator during medial emergency

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. - A crane operator suffering a medical emergency was rescued Thursday, according to Riviera Beach Fire Rescue.

Officials say the operator was inside a crane about 200 feet in air and fell unconscious. He regained consciousness and was assisted down by Riviera Beach Fire Department.

The man, in his late 20s, was transported to St. Mary's Medical Center and is expected to be Ok.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.