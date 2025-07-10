County-funded program secures homes for 100 in Riviera Beach facing homelessness

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — At least 100 individuals who were experiencing homelessness in Riviera Beach now have a place to call home, thanks to a housing program funded by Palm Beach County.

Since May, those without shelter have been able to stay in two motels as they work toward permanent housing. The initiative has provided essential support for families and individuals in need. Artaevia Mills, a participant in the program, shared her journey of adversity. "This is the first program to actually help me," she said, reflecting on her experience.

Mills recently moved into her own unit after living in her car and couch surfing with her seven-year-old daughter. She was shot just over a year ago and has not had a stable place to live since, "It feels so good to have a roof over my head again," Mills expressed. She noted that her daughter is happy with their new living situation as well, "I promised her she was going to have a place where she had her own room."

Mills spent time at the Motel 6 in Riviera Beach, which, along with Studio 8, served as temporary accommodations for 130 people. The program was made possible by a nearly $480,000 grant from Palm Beach County. Kerri Ann Brown, Vice President of Housing Services at Gulfstream Goodwill Industries, explained that the initiative allowed participants a two-month stay, with an additional week for families to stabilize. "The idea was that we would place people here, allow them some time, assist them with other housing options," she said.

For Mills, the program not only provided a safe space but also allowed her to focus on her health. "It's like a relief off my shoulder," she said, adding that she is looking forward to returning to rehabilitation. "Them paying for us to move in was a big help. I just needed that love."

The housing support extends beyond temporary accommodations, covering first and last month’s rent along with security deposits for participants. Mills described the assistance as "a big blessing,” emphasizing its importance in her journey toward stability.

With the support of community programs like this, families like Artaevia’s are finding hope and stepping toward a brighter future.

